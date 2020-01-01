|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle and friend on Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at age 81. Pietro, beloved husband of the late Julia. Loving father of Mary Swierczynski (Richard) and Lori. Proud Nonno of Madaleine and Caroline. Dear companion of Rosmary Gallo. Dear brother of Maria, Emidio and the late Gaetano, Francesco, Vincenzo, Giuseppe and Rosina. He was a well respected and adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Pietro was a longtime employee at the Town of Oakville in the Parks and Recreation Department. He was also a Founding Member of the Oakville Italian Club where he spent many fond years. Family and friends were received at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W, Oakville, Ontario, on Sunday December 29th 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral mass was celebrated on Monday December 30th 2019 at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Oakville, at 11am. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.