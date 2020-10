In loving memory of Ray in his 100th year of life. Survived by his loving wife of 73 years Caterina (Rina) and his many relatives, friends, and neighbours. A long time resident of Oakville, Ray was a Ford employee for 30 years. An avid gardener many neighbors were the grateful recipients of the fruits of his labours. With heartfelt thanks for the support of friends, neighbours and relatives.



