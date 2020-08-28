1/1
Ralda C. WATERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020 at Extendicare Halton Hills in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Waters. Loving mother of Kathleen, Donna (Kevin Walker), Nora (Cliff Parkinson), Patricia (Herman Rhynold), Linda and Steven (Marlene Chrysler). Predeceased by sons, Neilson and Peter. Also loved by six grandchildren, Angela, Crystal, Julie, Scott, Kalynn and Daniel. Sister of Marion Sherk, Audrey Gilmer, Gwendolyn Voth, R.G. (Gary) Neilson, and Carol McCartney. Brothers, Marshall Neilson and Thomas Graham Neilson and sister Stella Parton are predeceased. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital, Acclaim Health or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved