Passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020 at Extendicare Halton Hills in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Waters. Loving mother of Kathleen, Donna (Kevin Walker), Nora (Cliff Parkinson), Patricia (Herman Rhynold), Linda and Steven (Marlene Chrysler). Predeceased by sons, Neilson and Peter. Also loved by six grandchildren, Angela, Crystal, Julie, Scott, Kalynn and Daniel. Sister of Marion Sherk, Audrey Gilmer, Gwendolyn Voth, R.G. (Gary) Neilson, and Carol McCartney. Brothers, Marshall Neilson and Thomas Graham Neilson and sister Stella Parton are predeceased. Your loving daughters Nora and Patty and their families Interment will take place at a later date In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital, Acclaim Health or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.



