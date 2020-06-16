After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Ralph passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, friends and his Golden Retriever, Kaleigh. Ralph's death is a heartbreaking loss for his soul mate, best friend and wife forever, Jane (Eastwood). Ralph retired several years ago from Burlington Transit to pursue his passions of playing tennis, fly fishing and summer lounging in 'Puerto Backyarda'. Ralph was adventurous, gentle, strong, kind, curious and determined. He loved the outdoors, his dogs, Jane's cooking and a good bottle of wine. He was clear about what was really meaningful in his life and he followed his dreams. Ralph will be greatly missed by his valued friends, his furry companions and his loving family on the West Coast. Thank you to Dr. Richard Tozer and all the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre and to his family physician Dr. K Khodawandi. Donations may be made to Juravinski Cancer Center in Ralph's name. As there will be no service, please raise a glass of your favourite wine and toast Ralph's life. "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. If there comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" Winnie the Pooh