Ralph Douglas James McGHEE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Ralph passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, friends and his Golden Retriever, Kaleigh. Ralph's death is a heartbreaking loss for his soul mate, best friend and wife forever, Jane (Eastwood). Ralph retired several years ago from Burlington Transit to pursue his passions of playing tennis, fly fishing and summer lounging in 'Puerto Backyarda'. Ralph was adventurous, gentle, strong, kind, curious and determined. He loved the outdoors, his dogs, Jane's cooking and a good bottle of wine. He was clear about what was really meaningful in his life and he followed his dreams. Ralph will be greatly missed by his valued friends, his furry companions and his loving family on the West Coast. Thank you to Dr. Richard Tozer and all the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre and to his family physician Dr. K Khodawandi. Donations may be made to Juravinski Cancer Center in Ralph's name. As there will be no service, please raise a glass of your favourite wine and toast Ralph's life. "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. If there comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" Winnie the Pooh


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved