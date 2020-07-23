July 8, 1932 – July 16, 2020
It is with profound sadness that the family of Ralph Robinson announces his passing peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on July 16, 2020 at the age of 88.
Ralph was born on July 8, 1932 in Lindsay, Ontario to William Christopher Robinson and Hilda Margaret Lucile Robinson of View Lake, Ontario. He is predeceased by sister Anne and brother Christopher, and survived by sister Margaret and brother Howard.
Ralph will be dearly missed by his loving wife of more than 64 years Marie (nee Irvine), his son Doug (Vicky), his daughter Kathy (Duncan) Hannay, and his son Tom (Cam). Cherished grandfather to Cory, Lauren, Mark (Kirsten), Valerie (Mike), Brandon (Katlynn), David, Sarah, Katelyn, Logan, Skyler and four great-grandchildren Hailey, Lincoln, Ruben and Finlay.
A life well-lived, Ralph was highly respected and loved over his 36 years of continuous service as an Oakville Town Councillor, during which time he worked and volunteered relentlessly to improve his beloved Town and community of Bronte. Ralph was elected as a Life Member of the Kinsmen Club for his outstanding contributions to the community. He chaired the Terry Fox Run in Oakville across four decades. He served as President of the Minor Oaks Hockey Association over multiple terms. He hosted "Round Table" and "On the Road with Ralph" over more than 20 years on Cablenet/Cogeco TV. His efforts to support community groups, local businesses, political peers and the citizens of Oakville are numerous. In 2012, Ralph was presented with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of his contributions to Canada.
Ralph's family would like to thank the people of Oakville and Ralph's many beloved friends for their heartfelt messages and kind gestures of support.
A private family service will be presided over by Ralph's great friend Reverend Sean Foster of Hopedale Presbyterian Church. A public memorial in celebration of Ralph's life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Ralph to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Acclaim Health are appreciated by the family.