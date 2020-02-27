|
February 14, 1952 to February 21, 2007 I can only pray that 13 is a lucky number and that the truth comes to light, The thoughts and questions over the years and all the sleepless nights. The search for answers with no respect from those responsible, No trusting in the future unless closure for you and I is capable. "Don't you forget about me" is something never to happen in my mind, You were simply the best in your heart, life and always so kind. I went to the yard and couldn't believe all was gone except for the trees, Your Golden Delicious were too many to count and all you could see. This world is a harsh, sadistic, greedy place to be a part of, I can't understand how these people can live without love. There are people, such as yourself, that give and pay it forward, While some forget that others have nothing, it's not even considered. No matter the time that has gone by and with no outcome through, I hope you know that I miss you and I'm always thinking of you. All the videos were transferred over so I can see our last days, Before you were taken so inhumanely, and we had to part ways. Forever in my heart and soul, holding the laughs and memories we shared, No matter how despicable the others are, I want you to know I cared.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 27, 2020