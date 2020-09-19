1/1
Raymond "Ray" Singleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton, Ontario on Monday, September 14th, 2020, at the age of 81. Born in Ombersley, England, he came to Canada in 1960 and settled in Burlington, Ontario. He was one of the founders of the Burlington Post newspaper, and former Publisher. He did a lot of volunteering in the Burlington community. He was the President of the Burlington Figure Skating Club and Chairman of the Ice Image Precision Skating teams for a number of year. For his service to the community, he was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in 1993. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Christine (Garratt), daughters Sharon Singleton of Pembroke, and Michelle Wilson (Keith) of Burlington. Sadly missed by grandchildren, Jenna, Liam, Braden and Jeremy. We want to thank him for all of his love and guidance throughout the years. A Family Memorial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Your Local Humane Society or OSPCA would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brighton Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved