Passed away peacefully at his home in Brighton, Ontario on Monday, September 14th, 2020, at the age of 81. Born in Ombersley, England, he came to Canada in 1960 and settled in Burlington, Ontario. He was one of the founders of the Burlington Post newspaper, and former Publisher. He did a lot of volunteering in the Burlington community. He was the President of the Burlington Figure Skating Club and Chairman of the Ice Image Precision Skating teams for a number of year. For his service to the community, he was awarded the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in 1993. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Christine (Garratt), daughters Sharon Singleton of Pembroke, and Michelle Wilson (Keith) of Burlington. Sadly missed by grandchildren, Jenna, Liam, Braden and Jeremy. We want to thank him for all of his love and guidance throughout the years. A Family Memorial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Your Local Humane Society or OSPCA would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com