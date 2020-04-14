|
Reginald Wilson, exceptional craftsman, avid competitor and a true gentleman, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Reg loved living and lived doing things he loved. He had a beautiful relationship and amazing decade with his wife, rowing partner and best friend Kris Henry. He loved his children Keegan, Kendra and Danika Wilson and Kris' crew Emily, Jake and Noah Geyer so very much. Reg adored his grandson Atlas and was always looking forward to the next visit. Reg was so thankful for his parents Addie and Vivian Wilson and his sister Heather and all of the love and support they have offered over the years. Reg will now be reunited with his much loved brother Don. Don's wife Jody and their kids Isaac and Daeshawnna were always in his heart. Reg had a fondness for the cottage in Goderich and the beautiful islands of Grenada and Barbados. He looked forward to trips to Barbados to enjoy the company of his beloved great grandmother, Lillian Sargeant, his dear aunts and extended family there. Reg always enjoyed and appreciated time spent with family and friends anywhere he went. Reg was a dedicated member of Leander Boat Club. He was an accomplished rower and a passionate coach. Reg loved the camaraderie of the rowing community and valued the many friendships he made within it. Reg was a truly exceptional person who had a tremendous impact on many lives. He chose to connect with people and, as a result, will be missed by many. The family wishes to extend a very sincere thank you to the caring staff at Emmanuel House for their compassionate care. Reg died peacefully with family by his side. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at a later date. Once family and friends are able to gather again, a Celebration of Reg's Life will be announced. May your waters always be calm Reg. Your beautiful smile and spirit will be remembered so very fondly. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 14, 2020