Carrie, I met Richard when he lived in STOA Coop. He was on the board with me. We became friends quickly. I remember when he met you, he was so happy. Even after you two moved I would run into Richard at the store or recreation centre and we would catch up on the news. He was always smiling and always had a story to tell. Carrie, there are no words I can say to ease the pain, remember Richard will always be with you, in your heart, in your memories and every time you look at your children.

Kathy Long

Friend