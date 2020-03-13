|
|
Passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness at the Oakville Hospital on Monday, March 9, 2020. Bud Chester, loving husband of Doreen. Sadly missed by his daughter Sherri, grandchildren Kaylee, Brandon and siblings; Shirley, Joyce Chappell (Ron), Edward Evans (Janice), Bruce Evans, Ray Evans and sister-in-law Barb Chester. Bud was predeceased by his parents James and Lillian Chester-Evans and siblings; Marjorie, Hazel, Lenore and George. Bud will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, friends in Ontario and Ireland and his beloved dog Chloe. Bud was an avid hunter and fisherman for many years. He was a founding member of the Halton Sportsmen's Club and a member of the Haileybury Hunt and Fish Club. He later joined the Ontario Steam and Antique Preservers Association where he became an active participant. He enjoyed many hours restoring Massey-Harris and John Deere tractors, bringing them back to "show room appearance". When they were on display, they made a very impressive picture. Bud was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Milton Joe Waters Branch. He had a long employment history, the majority of which was spent trucking for the oil companies, B/A, Gulf Oil and Petrol Canada. He will be certainly missed but long remembered. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Bud to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 13, 2020