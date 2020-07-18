"Love Is Patient, Love Is Kind." Richard was predeceased by his twin brother, Ronald George (1979), his father, Jack Ernest (2011), his mother, Helen Patricia (2013) and his loving sister Judith Elizabeth (2019). He is survived by his younger brother Donald Peter (Paula) and an older brother, David John (Rose). Dearly loved by all his nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by his first and second wives, Joan and Janice, whom he remained good friends with, as well as his special friend and travelling companion, Gwynette. Richard and Gwynette looked forward to a life together with future travels in their golden years. He will be missed and fondly remembered by a multitude of friends and acquaintances. Although he never had children of his own, he had a personal long term commitment to fostering a young boy and girl, from India affiliated with the Christian Children's Fund of Canada. His generosity was shared with local charities and his love and compassion for animals provided donations to the local Humane Society. Richard was born in St Catherines and raised in Burlington where he attended Burlington Central Public School and Burlington Central High School. He also attended Mohawk College in Hamilton before he began his office position at Coreslab Structures (ONT) Inc., Dundas. It was the beginning of his symptoms that necessitated a medical leave and the eventual diagnoses of Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) and Parkinson-plus syndromes that ended his 40 year career with Coreslab. Richard passed away after an almost two year ordeal with these devastating diseases. The challenges he experienced never wavered his gentle demeanor and it appeared he was always accepting of the journey he had before him. Family is thankful for the care, kindness and support of all staff at Cambridge Country Manor Long Term Care Facility. His pride and joy was his home, a century farmhouse in Carlisle, Ontario where he resided for most of his life and made multiple home improvements while maintaining its charm. The family would like to acknowledge Richard's eldest niece, Kirsten, sister Judith's daughter, who stood by his side, providing family care and comfort. She continued to convey guidance, reassurance and updates to Richard's family, all of whom live away from Cambridge. Kirsten's strength, skills, dignity and love for her Uncle "Ric" would have made him very proud. "Thank you Kirsten". As an expression of sympathy, donations in Richard's memory to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
1-800-473-4636) or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to gather for a Visitation at Smith Funeral Home, 485 Brant Street, Burlington Ontario on July 25, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A Life Celebration will be held August 8, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at Northview Gardens, Peterborough, Ontario 705-768- 9742, followed by a private family Interment for Richard Eric and his late sister, Judith Elizabeth at Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough, Ontario. Mizpah: "The Lord watch between Me & Thee" Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com