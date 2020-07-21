1/
Richard Niles
In his 85th year, Richard (Dick) Niles passed away peacefully on Saturday July 18th after a short 11 day stay at West Oak Village Long Term Care Home, surrounded by his loving wife Maureen (married 60 years on July 2nd), his much loved daughters Shari Niles and Suzanne Niles (John Smart) and his much adored grandchildren, Philip Hampton and Esmee Jordan. He will be deeply missed by all his family members and friends. Dick was the ultimate family man and loved spending time with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. For more details on Dick's life, please visit his full obituary at www.glenoaks.ca. Due to COVID 19, there will be no service. Friends and family are invited to leave messages of condolences or donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Arthritis Society through Glen Oaks Funeral home at the website listed above. Cremation will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home and burial at a later date at St. Marks Church Cemetery in Warsaw Ontario.

Published in Halton News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
