Richard P. (Dick) Chambres
1915-07-05 - 2020-05-08
It is with heartfelt sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, Richard, on May 8, 2020. He was born and lived in his beloved Oakville for all of his 104 yrs. Being a WWll veteran, it seemed appropriate that he 'chose' to pass away on the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Richard is predeceased by Ethel, his war bride of 65 years and sisters Edith Cooper and Marjorie Chambres. He will be dearly missed by his son Bill (Jean), daughter Trish and his nieces and nephews. After Richard's service in WWII, he returned to Oakville, eventually working for Ford Motor Co. as a Supervisor of Data Processing until his retirement at the age of 65. He was an avid fan of all sports, particularly hockey and golf. Also on his pleasure list were cribbage, euchre, gardening and crossword puzzles. After being gifted with an iPad in his late nineties, playing Solitaire and Word Connect became a daily passion. Richard will be remembered for his many hours spent at the lake in Old Oakville, still driving himself there at 102 years of age. He was a true gentlemen, a wonderful mentor, kind and thoughtful with a fabulous sense of humour and a remarkable memory. He had a way of finding his way into the hearts of all that knew him. He was always grateful to his family, friends, neighbours and caregivers for all that they did over the years to enhance his life. Special thanks to the OTMH Palliative Care Team for their dedication, wonderful care, kindness and support during Richard's journey. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
