Richard Scott Gordon
1951-12-22 - 2020-09-04
With heavy hearts, but with gratitude for a life well lived, Scott passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved husband to Carol (McKay) for 24 years. Scott was the much-loved father to Jennifer (Patrick), Kyle (Kelsey), Jillian (Kent), Sarah (Justin), Kaley (Nick) and cherished "Glampa" to K.J., Andrew, Savannah, Teagan, Avery, Shiloh, Kade, Jordyn, Ayden and Braelyn. Scott is pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Barbara Gordon, his first wife Gayle, and step-son Tyson. He was big brother to Steven, Debbie, and Brad and caring uncle to many nephews and nieces. He thoroughly enjoyed cruising in his convertible, biking and camping trips with Carol in Grand Bend, summers at the cottage, waterskiing, skiing and golfing with "the guys", and doing absolutely anything with his kids by his side. Scott was very passionate about his work in sales. Over 40 years he built a successful career and developed a reputation for being a loyal, trustworthy and hard-working man. Scott was a humble, generous, and easy-going guy with a good sense of humour who was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed. Cremation has occurred and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12th at Indian Wells Golf Club (5377 Walkers Line) from 2-6 p.m. Reservations Required and COVID-19 regulations in place. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com . All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. For those who wish to honour Scott's memory in some way, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society. Condolences can be sent to www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
