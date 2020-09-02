A cherished husband, father, and grandfather taken from us too soon. Richard's illness was brief but intense. He never stopped fighting, spurred by his unwavering love and devotion to his family. Richard was a devoted father to four daughters (including triplets!), Melissa, Tessa, Jennifer and Edwyna. Proud grandfather of Evan and Cole (twins) and Sophie and Riley (more twins!). His love for his wife of 44 years, Olga, never faltered. After selling his business, Pollutech Group of Companies, and "retiring" at the age of 51, Richard went on to help his daughter, Tessa, in her business, Laughton Training and Sales (LTS), and loved every minute of being a horse "Farmer". He took great pleasure in being at the farm, especially driving his tractor! Another major part of Richard's retirement was spent locating lost soldiers from WW1. It was truly a passion for him and he derived immense satisfaction from his many successes (as did their families). A Funeral Service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held soon at the farm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in his memory be made to either Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation or the Milton District Hospital. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Heaven has gained an angel and we do not walk alone.