1/1
Rick Willsher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willsher, Rick Passed away at home with his family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Husband and best friend of Debbie (nee Kearney), loving Dad to Kellie (Kyle). Predeceased by his daughter Meghan (Dave Gault) 2016, and his parents Les and Eleanor Willsher. Rick dearly loved his granddaughters Alexis, Kylie and Brooklyn. Brother of Lorraine Baynton (Greg) and Carolyn Willsher. Loving Uncle to Mark and Jon. A private funeral has taken place at Evergreen Cemetery. If desired donations to the Milton District Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved