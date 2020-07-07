Rick Willsher

Willsher, Rick Passed away at home with his family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Husband and best friend of Debbie (nee Kearney), loving Dad to Kellie (Kyle). Predeceased by his daughter Meghan (Dave Gault) 2016, and his parents Les and Eleanor Willsher. Rick dearly loved his granddaughters Alexis, Kylie and Brooklyn. Brother of Lorraine Baynton (Greg) and Carolyn Willsher. Loving Uncle to Mark and Jon. A private funeral has taken place at Evergreen Cemetery. If desired donations to the Milton District Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca