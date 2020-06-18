Very early June 11, 2020, Rita left us after putting up a mighty fight and patiently waiting to bounce back and come home. She lived her life full of gratitude for her husband Al of 56 years, her daughters Heidi and Karla and sons-in-law, her grandsons, her brothers, her neighbourhood friends, her golfing buddies, her church ladies, and her good health for 81 years. As an unwavering caregiver, her ability to be a loyal companion, colleague and friend came easy to her. She was a small but mighty Mom and generous Grandma - not only passing her endless love to each of her three Grandsons but also sharing her competitive spirit with Derek, her creative ways with Ben and sweet disposition with Vaughan. Forever humble, she never spoke of her own achievements but rather chose to cheer us all on proudly. Her love for her daughters and their families was bottomless. COVID robbed our family and our Mom of so much in the last few months, including the simplicity of a hug or a kiss. It will also rob us of celebrating her life with each of you. But none of us can complain....because we were gifted with this most wonderful woman in our lives. Sometime soon, we hope we can honour her with the celebration she deserves. We will miss her sweet voice of reason and so much more. We ask that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation in Rita's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 18, 2020.