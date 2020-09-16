It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Rita Rochford on Friday, September 11, 2020 one day before her 97th birthday. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years Bernard (2011). Loving mother of Helen (John), Michael (Marlene), Cathy (Lee), David (Anna), Andrena (Phil) and Kerry-Ann. Dear grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by younger sister Clare. Rita was a devoted and caring foster parent for over 50 years to many children. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905) 878-2669 followed by interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Thornhill, Ontario. Graveside service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com