Gone home to be with his Lord and Saviour November 11, 2020. Robert was born in New Brunswick and died peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket. Beloved husband of 56 years to Marlene Coates. Loving father of Ardelle Coates-Butt and husband Vaughn Butt of Richmond Hill. Cherished grandfather of Skyler and Carson Butt. He is survived by sister Gloria (John) Amberman of Danvers, MA, USA. Brother Fred of Ontario, Clarence of Nova Scotia. Predeceased brothers, George, Wallace and William, sisters Evelyn and Brenda. He had a heart for boys and was dedicated in winning and training boys for Christ through CSB and Camp Kakeka. A celebration of his life was held in Burlington at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St. on November 18 at 1:00 p.m. Invited guests only. Interment: Burlington Memorial Gardens Donations to Bible League or Teen Challenge would be appreciated by the family. Thanks to the care given to him at Margaret Bahen Hospice.