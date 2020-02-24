Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edward SMITH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, February 21, 2020. Bob Smith, born in Pembroke, Ontario on September 17, 1929. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Riddell). Fondly remembered by Carolyn Priestly. Dear father of Bruce (Patricia) and the late Cheryl Mason. Cherished grandfather of James, Courtney (Oz), Scott (Erin), and Ryan (Carmen). Adored great-grandfather of many. Bob will be missed by his sister Shirley Luce, predeceased by his brothers Reginald, Cecil and Willis. A Celebration of Bob's Life will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, a memorial donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -