Known for his sharp wit, civility, integrity, kindness, humility, dashing good looks and ability to bring a smile to everyone's face with his gift of joke-telling, Bob (Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and Friend) passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 - a fitting choice for his love of a good party, a good joke and a good drink. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen, his cherished siblings Gerry Lush (Sandra) and Ruthanne Henderson (Stuart). His pride and joy his children John, Tanya (Bob Evans), Julie (Andrew Branscombe) and Curtis. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Mackenzie and Kayla Lush and Charlotte and Isabelle Branscombe. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held once the Covid-19 Virus has settled. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob to The Darling Home for Kids would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 20, 2020