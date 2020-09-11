It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing on Saturday September 5th of the most beloved husband and father. Rob will be so greatly missed by his wife Sue and 3 sons, Ian, Robbie, and Stevie. Dear son of Margaret Bluebell Planck and the late Robert V Planck. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Steve (Carolyne) and Jim. Father-in-law Alan Ramsey, sister-in-law Karen Ramsey and nephew Joey. He leaves behind extended family throughout Canada and the U.S. Rob was a sailor at heart. His love for sailing began as a child at the family cottage on Lake Champlain and continued throughout his life. He was a hockey coach for many years with the MOHA and had very good friends within the organization. He learned about cars from his father at an early age and loved to tinker in the driveway. He traveled extensively with work and got to see a lot of the world. He loved exploring the sights and sounds of new cities. Rob always met people with a genuine smile. Always quick with a joke and happy to chat. Known as a jack of all trades to all who knew him. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him. A huge thank you to all the paramedics, firemen and police that came to our house. To all the doctors and nurses at OTMH. Special heartfelt thanks to our neighbor Sue Savoie for looking after us all that day. Your help and kindness will never be forgotten. Cremation has taken place. Condolence messages can be sent to srp@cogeco.net In lieu of flowers, donations to Sick Children's Hospital would be appreciated.



