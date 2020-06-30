Bob Scott passed away peacefully in Penticton, BC on Monday, June 22 at the age of 91 years. Bob is predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary, as well as his late sisters, Annette (Ron) and Ruth. He leaves behind his children, Doug (Marie-Eve), Andrew (Amy), Jennifer (John) and Kathy; grandchildren, Alice, Samuel, Lucas, Kyle, Samantha, Aaron, Christopher (Emily), Nicholas, and Cameron; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, with whom he shared a birthday, and Barrett. Bob grew up in Montreal, and, after obtaining a Bachelor of Science from University of British Columbia and a PhD in Chemistry from McGill, settled down with Mary in Mont-St-Hilaire, QC, to raise their family. They subsequently moved to Oakville, ON, where they lived for 30 years, with a final move to Penticton, BC in 2012. Always the life of the party, he will be sorely missed by his family and the many friends he made over the years. As per Bob's wishes, no visitation or funeral will take place. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass of Scotch in his honour. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 30, 2020.