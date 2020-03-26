Home

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Robert Buie at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas, Ontario on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Edith Buie (deceased) for 56 years. Loving father of Michael, Lysianne (Bruce Taylor), and Evelyne (Richard Rivera). Cherished grandfather of Jamie and uncle to many nieces and nephews in Quebec and Connecticut. Much-loved brother of Gisele and Muguette. Predeceased by his brothers Maurice, Arthur (Aline), Eugene (Dorelys), and Sarto (Lise). We would like to thank the many people who cared for our father with kindness in the last years of his life. His PSW Elizabeth McMaster, who was with him for his final three years, and our care helper Savina Rotella deserve a special thanks for their compassion, empathy, dedication, and professionalism. Thanks as well to our dad's friend Dr. Paul Singleton who visited him till the end. Our father practiced psychiatry for 62 years and was deeply committed to the wellbeing of his patients. He remembered them fondly and would have wanted them acknowledged in these words. A private visitation was held at Smith's Funeral Home. Interment is at Belmont Cemetery, Quebec at a later date.
