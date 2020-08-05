It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rob Hoey. Loved by his wife Janine Peddle and pal Remus, stepson Daniel (Sheila), he was adored and respected by his great many friends, colleagues and extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles. Rob will be forever missed by his sisters Tammy Sifrer (Bojan) and Kelly Hoey (Neil St Clair) and fondly remembered as an uncle like no other by his nieces and nephews Olivia and Rohan, and Emmy, Shannon and Jack. Rob attended Lord Elgin High School and later Ryerson University for Interior Architectural Design. He worked at a number of Canadian and international design firms before joining the Region of Peel . He was enormously dedicated to his work at the Region and was passionate about providing the best quality of life possible for some of society's most vulnerable citizens. We thank his colleagues for their support. Musician, historian and collector, he will be remembered for his quick wit, kind heart and gentle nature. A Celebration of Life will be held for Rob at a later date. In his honour we ask that you remember a time when his insightful humour made you smile and share that experience with someone else - then raise a glass of fine spirits in his memory. Rob is predeceased by his loving parents Basil and Marie Hoey (nee Ayotte). The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness and also Dr. Ronan Foley and his team for their commitment. For those wishing to make a donation in his honour, please consider Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. "How lucky I am having something that makes saying goodbye so hard" - A. A. Milne (Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington 905-632-3333) www.smithsfh.com



