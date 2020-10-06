1/
Robert Keith FAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Milton District Hospital on October 5, 2020. Keith was born in Milton on April 26, 1932 and was a lifelong resident. Beloved husband of Bonnie Fay for 67 years, father of Lois Thompson (Bill), Ken Fay (Lori), Mary Arbic (David), and Stan Fay (Bev). He will be greatly missed by his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Survived by his sister Margaret Benton (Frank). A private family service and burial was held at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society or the Diabetes Association in Keith's name. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved