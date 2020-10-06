Passed away peacefully at the Milton District Hospital on October 5, 2020. Keith was born in Milton on April 26, 1932 and was a lifelong resident. Beloved husband of Bonnie Fay for 67 years, father of Lois Thompson (Bill), Ken Fay (Lori), Mary Arbic (David), and Stan Fay (Bev). He will be greatly missed by his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Survived by his sister Margaret Benton (Frank). A private family service and burial was held at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society or the Diabetes Association
