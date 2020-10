We are sad to announce that Robert Maxwell Shanks (62) passed away September 7th, 2020. Robert, better known to family and friends as Bob, is survived by his partner, Liz Pollock, his daughters, Kristina and Samantha Shanks, his brother, Steve Shanks and partner Paula Fisher, his sister, Helen Lowry and husband Stanley Lowry. Uncle to Lily Shanks, Adam and Stanley Lowry. A celebration of life will take place on a later date due to COVID restrictions.



