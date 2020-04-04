|
Passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the Milton District Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Rob McDermott, loving husband to Susan. Sadly missed by his mother Donna, sisters and brother; Marianne, Janet (Chuck) Steve (Elaine), Peggy (David), brothers and sisters-in-law; Everek Monk (Gail), Murray Monk (Becky), Doris (Larry) and Kathleen (Doug) as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Rob is predeceased by his father John, brother Rick, sister-in-law Vera and brother-in-law Ron. A special thanks to Dr. Horvat and the caring staff and nurses at the Milton District Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Milton District Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 4, 2020