Robert Percy (Bob) MILLEY
1937-11-24 - 2020-07-15
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Milley at Joseph Brant Hospital on July 15, 2020, following a brief illness. Bob was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Burnhamthorpe Village, Ontario. In 1959 he married his one true love, Margaret Anne Newton, and they raised five children. Bob was a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and later pursued his passion for many business ventures. Eventually he became a financial planner, retiring in 2007. In retirement, Bob pursued his love of woodworking, gardening, golfing, and hosting many family celebrations. In his later years, Bob offered his expertise to the retirement community of Tansley Woods, where he engaged many residents in the woodshop which he managed, and he served as chairperson of the Resident's Council. Above all, he was deeply devoted to his family and loving wife. Bob is survived by his wife, Anne (nee Newton); children Mary Beth Tucker (Robert), Greg (Margaret), Chris (Sue), Steven (Frances) and Michael (Marc André); grandchildren Peter, Jason, Elizabeth, David, Sean, Ben and Josie; six great grandchildren; brothers Fred (Dorothy) and Ken (Judith) and many dear nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents Percy and Betty (nee Hewitt), stepmother Muriel (nee Hubbard) and siblings Wilma (Jim O'Brien) and David (Madge). A special thank you to the staff of the ICU department of Joseph Brant Hospital and to the staff of Tansley Woods. Due to current covid restrictions, a private family service will take place Tuesday, July 21, 1:00 p.m. The family will plan a celebration of Bob's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated.


Published in Halton News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
