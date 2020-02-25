Home

Robert Porteous (Bert) CROLL

Robert Porteous (Bert) CROLL Obituary
(Member of Knox Presbyterian Church and Bronte Legion Branch #486 and Oakville Masonic Temple #400) Peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Robert Croll, beloved husband of the late Queenie Elizabeth. Dear father of James William and his wife Carolle, Bonnie LeBlanc and her husband Chuck, and Mary Ann Cassey and her husband Keith. Loving grandfather of Keith, Leona, Michael, Martina, Adam, Melanie, Janice, and Darryl. Lovingly remembered by 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020. A service to Celebrate the life of Robert will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 89 Dunn Street, Oakville. Interment Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. In lieu of flowers please contact Ontario Bee Keepers Association at [email protected] Email condolences may be made at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 25, 2020
