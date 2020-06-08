At his Milton home, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Tondi), with whom he recently celebrated sixty years of marriage. Dear father of Paul and his wife Evelyn, and Tina and her husband Joe, he is also lovingly remembered by his granddaughters Emily Violet and Katie. He is survived by his brother Brian and wife Irene, and sister Audrey and her husband Ken, and is also fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews as well as their spouses and children. Walt was well-known in the communities he lived in for his years of public service. He served as Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Halton North from 1987 to 1990. He was actively involved in fundraising and organization for many community organizations, including the United Way, Children's Aid Society, Ontario Agricultural Museum, Halton Region Museum, Milton Historical Society, Halton Recovery House, Liberal Party of Ontario and Canada, Canadian Region of the Scottish Elliot Clan Society, McMaster University, Oakville Art Society, and Grace Lutheran Church in Oakville. Walt received many recognitions over the course of his life, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Milton Chamber of Commerce for 2005, and medals for community service for the 125th Anniversary of Confederation and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee from the Governor General of Canada. Walt received his undergraduate degree from McMaster University, completed his teaching certification program at Althouse College of Education, and received his Masters of Education from Brock University. He worked for many years in education, as a teacher, principal and department head, and also worked as an investment advisor. The joys of his retirement life included spending time with his granddaughters and helping his wife, Anne, manage the gardening and maintenance of their beautiful property. Walt was pleased to have had the opportunity to talk with friends, former colleagues and family members, spanning three generations, over the past several weeks, who expressed their gratitude for his many contributions to their lives. A small private funeral and interment with immediate family members will be held at Chesley Cemetery in the coming days. A celebration of life will be arranged for extended family and his many friends at a future date when we are able to meet as a larger group. Thank you to the workers at LHIN and Acclaim Health who provided excellent support to Walt and his family, which allowed him to spend his final weeks in comfort at the home that he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, United Way Halton & Hamilton, or Halton Children's Aid Society would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jun. 8, 2020.