After a lengthy illness, Bob, loving husband of Mary, who have celebrated 54 ½ years together, Dad to two beautiful, loving, devoted and amazing daughters, Rebecca (Mark) and Naomi (Andrew), Grandfather to five remarkable grandchildren, Brooklynn, Connor, Jordon, Britton (Analisa), Brendon (Jade) and Great Grampa to Reagan (daughter of Brendon & Jade) has sadly passed away. Andrew and Mark showed sincere love and concern for Bob in so many ways for years. The video/song "Just Around the Corner" is so comforting to listen too. Rebecca and Naomi played this numerous times before he died. We will miss him more than words can say, but we are relieved he is not suffering anymore and is sleeping peacefully.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store