Tayler, Robin Lee Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Friday, May 29, 2020 in her 60th year, Robin Tayler, much loved daughter of Annie and the late Marvin Tayler. Loving sister of Ed (Linda) Tayler, Elizabeth (Mike) Slade, Audrey (Rodger) Bonus, Glenn (Tracey) Tayler. Dear former sister-in-law of Jeannette Tayler. Much loved aunt of Chrystal, Bill, Jason, Noelle, Laura, Rienna, Amanda, Sabrina, Eric, Melissa and many great-nieces and nephews. Robin was an employee of O.C. Tanner, Burlington, where she worked for many years and had developed many special friendships; was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A private family service will be held at the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford on Thursday, June 4, 2020 with interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines. If wished, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society gratefully appreciated. Memories or Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister (519) 758-1553.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 1, 2020.