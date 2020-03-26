Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando Baldazzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando Baldazzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolando Baldazzi Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Rolando on March 15, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. We are grateful that he died peacefully, surrounded by family. He was the devoted husband of Carmen for more than 60 years, much loved father of Gabrielle (John) and David (Cathrine) and cherished Nonno of John David, Nicholas, Olivia, and Andrew. Rolando also leaves extended family in Argentina and Italy. Having lived through much adversity as a young person, Rolando, like many of his generation, left Italy in hope of forging a better life. And, that he did. He embraced Canada and the opportunities it provided. Rolando was never happier than when spending time with his family, keeping up with his grandchildren's pursuits, and enjoying a good meal and a glass of wine. He was a faithful and tireless friend, always ready to help with whatever needed to be done. The most important lessons he leaves for us are to love your family, be there for your friends, work hard, always keep learning and never stop being curious. We will miss his unwavering kindness, love and support. Arrivederci! Our family wishes to acknowledge the support friends extended to us during Rolando's illness. In light of concerns related to COVID-19, a private family funeral has taken place. We hope to hold a memorial service at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the Oakville Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -