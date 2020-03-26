|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Rolando on March 15, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. We are grateful that he died peacefully, surrounded by family. He was the devoted husband of Carmen for more than 60 years, much loved father of Gabrielle (John) and David (Cathrine) and cherished Nonno of John David, Nicholas, Olivia, and Andrew. Rolando also leaves extended family in Argentina and Italy. Having lived through much adversity as a young person, Rolando, like many of his generation, left Italy in hope of forging a better life. And, that he did. He embraced Canada and the opportunities it provided. Rolando was never happier than when spending time with his family, keeping up with his grandchildren's pursuits, and enjoying a good meal and a glass of wine. He was a faithful and tireless friend, always ready to help with whatever needed to be done. The most important lessons he leaves for us are to love your family, be there for your friends, work hard, always keep learning and never stop being curious. We will miss his unwavering kindness, love and support. Arrivederci! Our family wishes to acknowledge the support friends extended to us during Rolando's illness. In light of concerns related to COVID-19, a private family funeral has taken place. We hope to hold a memorial service at a later date. For those who wish, donations to the Oakville Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 26, 2020