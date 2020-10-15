Passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by Joyce, his beloved wife of 44 years. He was the loving father of Carol, Susan (Ken), and Judy. Proud grandfather of Krystin (Will) and Jennifer (Robin). Loving partner to Marnie. Survived by his siblings Isobel (Ben), Bill (Irene), Marlyen (Arthur), Adel (Don), and Norman (Marion), his sisters-in-law June and Jean (Glen), and his brother-in-law Bruce (Paula). Predeceased by his sisters Helen (Neil), Marjorie (George), and Thelma (Alan), his sister-in-law Joan (Jerry), and brothers-in-law Lloyd (Margie), Ivan, and Gordon. He will be missed and remembered fondly by his many nieces and nephews, his friends at Bell Canada, the Lakeshore Football Association, the Oakville Legion, and his many golf buddies. A well known fixture in the Oakville community for over 65 years. He was truly loved and will be sorely missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Oakville Legion. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
