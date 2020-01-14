|
Suddenly, on Friday, January 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Ronald Lawrence Marshall, dear husband of Patricia Marshall (nee Nicholson) for 62 years. Loving father of Floyd Marshall and his wife Denise Jones. Beloved, generous and caring grandfather to Reed Marshall-Pacheco and her husband Jesse Pacheco. He is survived by his sister June Eakins (late Orm) and predeceased by his siblings Gordon (Joyce), Robert, Lorraine, Betty (Delmar), Donald (Caroline) and his youngest brother Joe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to count. Ron was born in Ayr Ontario on April 17, 1932, the son of Floyd and Eva Marshall (nee Miller); he was a life long resident of Milton, ON. He was a founding member of the Halton Sportsman's Association. Ron was a man of few words, but those few words were smart and oh so witty. There will be no services per Ron's wishes. Cremation has taken place. A scattering of his ashes will happen this summer in Tamagami, ON. Donations to The Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Raise a glass of beer in his honour if you are so inclined, he would be pleased. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020