Suddenly, at his home on March 20th 2020, Ron Robert Kollmann of Mallorytown Ontario passed away in his 54th year. Ron was born in Toronto, Ontario and a graduate of Milton District High school. He began his career as a Signals Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces in Chilliwack, British Columbia in 1988. From there Ron travelled the world, made memories, and impacted the lives of those around him. Ron was proud to serve his country selflessly for 30 years as shown by the Canadian flags that adorn his property. Recently retired, Ron was eager to learn his newly developed welding skills and create art pieces that would last a lifetime. He will be remembered by his kind soul, who was willing share his knowledge and experiences, and always pass on a smile. He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Tracy Kollmann. Beloved step-father to Amber Baker and her partner David Steacy. Cherished son to Charlotte and the late Helmut Kollman. Beloved brother to Ute (Victor Varga) and Corinne. Dear uncle to Camryn and Callum. Brother-in-law to Angie and Tom, Roland and Corrina. Dear uncle to Brittany (Soren), Ryan, Josh and Quenten. He will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved him. A celebration of Ron's life will take place at a later date. Donations to Lures for Vets would be appreciated by the family. Ron was proud to support this outreach program to assist veterans. Donations can be made to [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Barclay Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.barclayfuneralhome.com
