It is with great sadness that the family of Rosemary (Nina) O'Shaughnessy (Carlton) announces her passing peacefully, on Thursday, July 16th at the age of 89. Rosemary was loved by her late husband Fraser for over 65 years. She will be remembered lovingly by her children, Bob (Carol), Tom (Sue), Mary Beth (Gord), Peggy Lynn (Dan), and Gerry (Diane). Rosemary was a special grandmother, nana, and GG, who will be missed by her 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and by her sister Lynn and brother-in-law Mike. Nina was predeceased by her brother Bob and will be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Visitation will be held at the Bay Gardens Funeral Home Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Rd. East, Hamilton on Friday July 24th at 12 noon. Due to Covid 19 the funeral is limited to Family and invited guests following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a charity of your choice
.