Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Shannon


1940 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosie Shannon In Memoriam
Life is but a stopping place, A pause in what's to be, A resting place along the road, To sweet eternity. We all have different journeys, Different paths along the way, We are all meant to learn some things, But never meant to stay. Our destination is a place, Far greater than we know, For some the journey's quicker, For some the journey's slow. But when the journey finally ends, We'll claim a great reward, And find an everlasting peace, Together with the Lord. There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of you, miss you and love you. Love always Ron and Family
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -