Life is but a stopping place, A pause in what's to be, A resting place along the road, To sweet eternity. We all have different journeys, Different paths along the way, We are all meant to learn some things, But never meant to stay. Our destination is a place, Far greater than we know, For some the journey's quicker, For some the journey's slow. But when the journey finally ends, We'll claim a great reward, And find an everlasting peace, Together with the Lord. There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of you, miss you and love you. Love always Ron and Family
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020