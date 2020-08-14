1/1
Roy Kirk
1926-09-22 - 2020-08-07
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roy Kirk on August 7, 2020. Beloved husband to Jean for 69 years. Cherished father to Lynn (Tom) and Paul (Karen). Adored grandpa to David, Andrew and Laura. Roy was born in Sheffield, England and immigrated to Canada with his wife in 1952, settling in Toronto, before moving to Oakville in 1957 where they lived for over 62 years. Roy had a kind heart, always willing to help others out. He enjoyed gardening, photography and snooker. Cremation has taken place, with a private interment to follow. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Halton News on Aug. 14, 2020.
