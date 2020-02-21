Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell R. Jackson


1959 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACKSON, Russell Raymond (Russ) - December 24th, 1959 - February 17th, 2020. Russ Jackson was a proud father, loving grandfather and caring friend to all of those who knew him and spent time with him. Russ suddenly passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital on February 17th, 2020. Russ was born in Oakville, Ontario and raised by his adoring mother Rita Lussier (Jackson) alongside his siblings Donald (Patricia) and Gail. Russ will be deeply missed by his children, Bryan (Kristal), Kyle (Emily), Lynsey (David), and Kelsey. Nothing made Russ happier than spending time with his family and grandchildren Bradley, Kayden, Dylan, Logan, Nathan, and Ava. It is without a doubt that Russ will also forever be remembered for his love of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the incredible love he had for his dog, and trusted companion, Huxley. A visitation will be held for Russ at Glen Oaks Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 24th, 2020, with a reception to follow.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -