JACKSON, Russell Raymond (Russ) - December 24th, 1959 - February 17th, 2020. Russ Jackson was a proud father, loving grandfather and caring friend to all of those who knew him and spent time with him. Russ suddenly passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital on February 17th, 2020. Russ was born in Oakville, Ontario and raised by his adoring mother Rita Lussier (Jackson) alongside his siblings Donald (Patricia) and Gail. Russ will be deeply missed by his children, Bryan (Kristal), Kyle (Emily), Lynsey (David), and Kelsey. Nothing made Russ happier than spending time with his family and grandchildren Bradley, Kayden, Dylan, Logan, Nathan, and Ava. It is without a doubt that Russ will also forever be remembered for his love of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the incredible love he had for his dog, and trusted companion, Huxley. A visitation will be held for Russ at Glen Oaks Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario on Sunday February 23rd, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A funeral will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 24th, 2020, with a reception to follow.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 21, 2020