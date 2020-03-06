|
Brown, Ruth Constance (nee Williams) It is with deep sadness we regret to announce that on March 3, 2020, Ruth Constance Brown (nee Williams), loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 97. Ruth was born in Evandale, New Brunswick on October 22, 1922 to Ella and Wilford Williams and raised in Fairville, New Brunswick she was the eldest of four children. After completing High School, Ruth joined the Civilian Navy, stationed in Ottawa during WW2. She met her beloved James, whom she would marry in 1945. Together they had a family and lived happily together on Rogers Road in Toronto then moving to Devondale in Willowdale until the time of Jimmy's death in 1993. It was then that Ruth moved to Milton living out her remaining years. Ruth was pre-deceased by her son David, daughter Sharon, husband James Brody, sisters Betty White (Eugene) New Brunswick, Jean Elliot (Ross) Calgary, brother Wilford Williams (Gwen) Milton, brother in law Robert Brown (Kay) Etobicoke and brother in law John Brown (Ethel) Cardiff, Ontario. Ruth is survived by daughters Carolle (Steve) Hillsburgh, Sue (Dan) Howley NL, grandsons Jamie and Peter, special grand daughter Michelle and great grandson Matt, as well as several nieces and nephews and friends. She will be remembered for her strength and determination. Peacefully sleeping, resting at last, The world's weary trouble and trials are past. In silence she suffered, in patience she bore, Till God called her home to suffer no more If roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her much And when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile In lieu of flowers please donate to the Farley Foundation (helping seniors with veterinary expenses) Celebration of life will be held on March 14 at 5pm at the Milton Baptist church. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 6, 2020