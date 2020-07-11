(October 26,1929 - July 7, 2020) Passed peacefully on July 7,2020, at the Post Inn Village. Ruth was a sweet and loving person who treated everyone she knew with kindness. She had a wonderful life with her husband Jim who predeceased her in 2009. They traveled the world and lived a busy, active life. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper and as a travel agent and supported Jim in his career as a mining and civil engineer. Ruth was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 64 years. She and Jim were longtime members of Knox Presbyterian Church. Due to the current health crisis, a funeral service will not be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
of Knox Presbyterian Church, Oakville. Our thanks to the caring staff at Post Inn Village for their kindness to Ruth.