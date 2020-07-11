1/
Ruth Elizabeth Thomson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(October 26,1929 - July 7, 2020) Passed peacefully on July 7,2020, at the Post Inn Village. Ruth was a sweet and loving person who treated everyone she knew with kindness. She had a wonderful life with her husband Jim who predeceased her in 2009. They traveled the world and lived a busy, active life. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper and as a travel agent and supported Jim in his career as a mining and civil engineer. Ruth was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 64 years. She and Jim were longtime members of Knox Presbyterian Church. Due to the current health crisis, a funeral service will not be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society of Knox Presbyterian Church, Oakville. Our thanks to the caring staff at Post Inn Village for their kindness to Ruth.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved