Ruth JUDD MORANVILLE

1932 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Eleanor Moranville announce her passing on October 2, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Kim Moranville. Born in Magog, Quebec, Ruth was the daughter of the late Edwin and Hattie Judd. Predeceased by her sisters, Caroline, Florence, Nancy, Gladys, and Charlotte. Ruth will be fondly and lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and cousins. Auntie Ruth was an Aunt to many and a second mom to some. Ruth and Kim made their home in Oakville where they purchased their family home together in 1959. Family was especially important to her. Ruth and Kim enjoyed and hosted many family gatherings at their home. Ruth worked for many years and retired with Procor in Oakville where she made many friends over the years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As per Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service to honour Ruth's life will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Kidney Foundation, Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation and are greatly appreciated. "I close my eyes as I wipe a tear. I just keep wishing that you were here. I will hold all the memories deep in my heart. Through these memories we'll never part"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store