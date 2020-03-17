Home

Ruth Kirby

Ruth Kirby Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14th surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Roger Kirby, and mother to Haydn (Diane), and Claire. Caring grandma to Daniel (Melissa), Katelyn (Blair), Alyssa, Kirsten, and Jessica. Great-grandma to Chloe, and Haydn. Ruth was a lifelong employee at Sears. Passionate for sailing she spent 10 years in the Bahamas on a sailboat that Ruth and her husband Roger built. Ruth always had everyone's best interest at heart. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 17, 2020
