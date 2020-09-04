Passed away suddenly due to a falling accident on August 31, 2020 at the age of 46. Born in Scarborough on April 13, 1974. He lived and was raised in Burlington and Oakville for over 43 years. Ryan resided in the Cambridge/Kitchener area for the past two years. He is the father of Mathew Ryan Dickson living in Oakville ON with his mother and Ryan's best friend Jill Livingstone and her husband Stu. He also leaves his mother Patricia and father Mathew Dickson, his brother Brett Dickson and his wife Laura and their daughter, his niece Rebecca. Ryan is the nephew to John and his wife Lisa and cousin to Darlene. Ryan was a professional Chef and during the past three years he created and developed the communications App e-me, which uses Colour in words to clearly communicate meaning and emotion. It was recently launched around the world through the Apple Store and Google Play Stores. He will be remembered and dearly missed by all those who have met him and befriended him. A private family service has taken place. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com
