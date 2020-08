It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of S. M. Wasi Rizvi of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Born in Lucknow, India, he immigrated to Canada in the 1960s. He taught English at Elmwood High School. He passed away peacefully at his home in Oakville, Ontario on August 17, 2020, at the age of 90. He will be remembered with love for his kindness and generosity by his family and friends.



