Passed away with her family by her side in her 86th year. Sally was predeceased by her husband Lorne in 2002. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bob, her children Carl (Colleen), and Andrew (Janine), grandchildren Brianna (Adam), Braedon (Kristine), Melissa and Leah, great grandchildren Easton and Avery and Bob's children , Brent and Robin, and their families. Sally was predeceased by her parents, George and Glenita (nee Jex). She was a 20 year member of the Toronto Mendelsohn choir and a dedicated volunteer for many years with the Red Cross. She will be fondly remembered by her children as a wonderful and loving mother. A private family service will be held. www.smithsfh.com