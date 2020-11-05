1/
Sally BLEECKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away with her family by her side in her 86th year. Sally was predeceased by her husband Lorne in 2002. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bob, her children Carl (Colleen), and Andrew (Janine), grandchildren Brianna (Adam), Braedon (Kristine), Melissa and Leah, great grandchildren Easton and Avery and Bob's children , Brent and Robin, and their families. Sally was predeceased by her parents, George and Glenita (nee Jex). She was a 20 year member of the Toronto Mendelsohn choir and a dedicated volunteer for many years with the Red Cross. She will be fondly remembered by her children as a wonderful and loving mother. A private family service will be held. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved