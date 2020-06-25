It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Salvatore (Sam) Crisci. He passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the Bennett Health Care Centre, located in Georgetown, Ontario in his 65th year. Predeceased by his parents, Alfonso Crisci and Maria nee (Volpe). Missed by his brothers and sister; John (the late Winnie), Carmelina (the late Giuseppe, (Joe Sedita)), Joesph (Patricia), Gerry, Angelo (Sandra), George (Teresa). Missed by his nieces and nephews Marco(Lisa), Josie (Tony Graci), Maria (DeanVilla), Ignazio( Mary Sedita), Jonathan, Matthew (Becky), David, Alexander, Vanessa, Britni(Jason Foote), Maria Brunella. Forever to be missed by his great niece and nephews Zachary Crisci, Angelo, Giuseppe, Giovanni, Carmelina Graci and Frankie Foote. He will be missed by all his family members and friends. For those that knew him, he always had a great smile when he was serving at the many restaurants he worked at. The first being Luigi's Trattoria in Toronto, Grand Chalet and Casa Americo in Milton and last being Aberfoyle Mill in Guelph. For those that knew him,also knew he loved going to the racetrack and he enjoyed watching the races,and he loved to travel. But, in the end spent his last few months in the Bennett Health Care Centre. He was treated with exceptional care by all the healthcare workers. In keeping with Salvatore's wishes there will be no service at this time and a cremation has taken place. Even though, there will be no service a memorial mass will be planned at a future date to honour his memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bennett Health Care Centre using the link below: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/bennett-village/?utm_expid=.Zw6wDABWRgyB0oPClDzoRg.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.canadahelps.org%2Fen%2Fexplore%2Fcharities%2F%3Fq%3DBennett%2520Health%2520care%2520centre A donation can also be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Salvatore's memory. Condolences may be left at Aftercare Cremation and Burial Service https://www.aftercare.org/
Published in Halton News on Jun. 25, 2020.